iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $74.95. 733,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,857,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.