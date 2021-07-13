iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.81 and last traded at $98.83. Approximately 25,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95.

