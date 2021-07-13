iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,654. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

