iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $343,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.87. The stock had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,338. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $194.76 and a 12-month high of $279.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

