iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX)’s stock price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $445.82 and last traded at $448.20. Approximately 707,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,184,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.58.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.