iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.38% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $849,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.60. 100,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,092. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.76 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

