iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.9% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $286,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.76 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.