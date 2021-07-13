iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $503,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $313.24 and a 12-month high of $439.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

