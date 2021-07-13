iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.13% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,994,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $438.81. 315,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $313.24 and a 12 month high of $439.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

