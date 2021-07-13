iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Cut by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,537. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

