iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $541,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,762. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.