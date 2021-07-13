iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

