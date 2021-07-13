Islet Management LP Buys New Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

OTCMKTS ARKIU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

