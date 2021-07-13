Islet Management LP Buys New Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 200.00% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $496,000.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 141,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

