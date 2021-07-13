Islet Management LP Purchases New Stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $13,285,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $4,739,000.

OTCMKTS CMIIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 45,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,051. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

