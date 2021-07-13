Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of TBCPU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

