Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,929,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.