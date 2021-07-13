ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 430,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ITV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 24,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29.

Get ITV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.