IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.75. 47,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,955,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.