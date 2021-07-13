IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:IZEA) Director Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:IZEA) Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $174,600.00.
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
About IZEA Worldwide
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.