IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:IZEA) Director Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:IZEA) Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $174,600.00.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.