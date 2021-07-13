J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,235 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,235 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $219,231.15.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $213,994.00.

UMBF stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. 108,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,398. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.