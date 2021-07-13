Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) Major Shareholder Stephens Campbell 2012 T. Susan Sells 6,733 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) major shareholder Stephens Campbell 2012 T. Susan sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $177,279.89. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JKHY stock opened at $167.06 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.