Jacqueline L. Archer Buys 1,000 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RGCO) Director Jacqueline L. Archer bought 1,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $22,510.00.

NYSE RGCO opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.