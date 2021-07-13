Jakob Dupont Sells 5,184 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $75,427.20.

ATRA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

