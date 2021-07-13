Jakob Dupont Sells 5,184 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $75,427.20.
ATRA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.