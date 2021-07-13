James Hagedorn Sells 77,770 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $17,392,482.80.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81.

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $182.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $138.31 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

