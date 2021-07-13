James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,062.28

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,062.28 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,169 ($15.27), with a volume of 3,721 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,062.28. The stock has a market cap of £232.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

