James Ralph Scapa Sells 19,110 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

