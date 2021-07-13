Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00.

Shares of EL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,919. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $322.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.