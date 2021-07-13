Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00.
Shares of EL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,919. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $322.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
