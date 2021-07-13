Jason Pressman Sells 11,710 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 11,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $175,532.90.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,873. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zuora by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zuora by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zuora by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

