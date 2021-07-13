JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 2.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.77 and last traded at $75.18. Approximately 116,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,110,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

