JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 2.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.77 and last traded at $75.18. Approximately 116,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,110,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
