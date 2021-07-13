Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,008,989 shares of company stock worth $61,290,037 and sold 598,072 shares worth $36,262,736. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.