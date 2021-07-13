Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

