Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

