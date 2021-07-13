Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CURO Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.