Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

