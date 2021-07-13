Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.20. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,499 shares of company stock worth $2,364,232 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

