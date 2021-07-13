Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

NYSE FRC opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $198.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.