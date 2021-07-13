Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

