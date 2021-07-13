Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 641,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

