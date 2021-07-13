Jennifer Rock Sells 5,363 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $587,409.39.

NYSE Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

