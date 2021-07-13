Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.15

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 1054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. Analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.