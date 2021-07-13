JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) CEO Sells $19,100.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00.

JBLU stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

