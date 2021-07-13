Jill Woodworth Sells 50,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00.
PTON stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,037. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09.
About Peloton Interactive
