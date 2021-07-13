John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 1,463.9% in June

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 1,463.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HEQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,976. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

