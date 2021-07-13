John Purpura Purchases 4,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) COO John Purpura acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,834. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

