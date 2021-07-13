John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $1,061,775.00.

Shares of TXG traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.32. The company had a trading volume of 434,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,682. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

