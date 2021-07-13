Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $35,663.27

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $35,663.27 and $6,287.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00813815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.