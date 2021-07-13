Jorge Luis Gonzalez Purchases 1,000 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. 192,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

