Jorge Luis Gonzalez Purchases 1,000 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00.
Shares of JOE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. 192,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.
The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
