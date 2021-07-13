JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.40 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBE. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

