JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 130,498 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Uranium Energy worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

